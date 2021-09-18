No Swift appointment for Heybridge as Dicks departs

By David Richardson
TOUGH CALL: Julian Dicks said leaving Heybridge Swifts was a tough decision but the right one
PICTURE: Alamy
HEYBRIDGE Swifts will not rush to name a new manager after Julian Dicks’s resignation, says chairman Gary White.
The West Ham legend left his role after a 2-1 loss at home to Stowmarket Town on Tuesday with Swifts bottom of the Isthmian League North.
Dicks returned to Heybridge this summer having won the division’s play-offs in his first spell in 2019, but the club was denied promotion on points-per-game.
Dicks’s assistant Steve Tilson, the former Southend Unit...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login