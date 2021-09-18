No Swift appointment for Heybridge as Dicks departs

By David Richardson

TOUGH CALL: Julian Dicks said leaving Heybridge Swifts was a tough decision but the right one

PICTURE: Alamy

HEYBRIDGE Swifts will not rush to name a new manager after Julian Dicks’s resignation, says chairman Gary White.

The West Ham legend left his role after a 2-1 loss at home to Stowmarket Town on Tuesday with Swifts bottom of the Isthmian League North.

Dicks returned to Heybridge this summer having won the division’s play-offs in his first spell in 2019, but the club was denied promotion on points-per-game.

Dicks’s assistant Steve Tilson, the former Southend Unit...