Turnbull will still be a managerial success despite departure from Morpeth Town

By Mark Carruthers



MORPETH TOWN chairman Ken Beattie believes former manager Stephen Turnbull will go on to have a successful career in the dugout following his departure from the Northern Premier League club.

The former Hartlepool United and Blyth Spartans midfielder tendered his resignation in the aftermath of last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat against fellow strugglers Witton Albion.

That result left the Highwaymen at the bottom of the Premier Division table after they collected just three points from their opening eight games of the season.

Assistant manager Craig Lynch stepped into a car...