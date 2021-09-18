Solihull Moors boss endures a day of pain and gain

By Andy Mitchell

IN-PAIN gaffer Neal Ardley got a timely pick-me-up from his Solihull Moors in midweek having defied doctor’s orders to be there.

The former AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss travelled more than 100 miles less than 24 hours after hip surgery at Guy’s Hospital, London, to take in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Torquay United in the National League.

Determined to make the match following the operation on Monday afternoon, 49-year-old Ardley tasked his wife with the driving after his discharge on Tuesday morning so he could sit on the sidelines while right-hand man James Quinn d...