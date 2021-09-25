Powell has a new lease of life at Kettering Town

Powell revelling in central role at Kettering

By Matt Badcock

ON THE MARK: Callum Powell has scored five goals in five games for Kettering under boss Paul Cox,

PICTURE: Peter Short

CALLUM POWELL says the managerial know-how of Kettering Town boss Paul Cox is allowing him to flourish for the Poppies.

Former Mansfield Town manager Cox has deployed attacker Powell in more central areas and the 25-year-old is reaping the rewards.

With five goals in his last five games for the National League North side combined with Kettering’s promising start to the season, it’s smiles all round.

“How Paul ...