Terry Brown glad to be back at Aldershot Town

By David Richardson

TERRY Brown didn’t see a return to football coming – let alone one at his former club.

Picture: Alamy

The 69-year-old is back at Aldershot Town a mere 14 years since his spell as manager came to an end.

Brown, who famously took AFC Wimbledon into the Football League, was chairman at Basingstoke Town until last year and upon resigning thought his time in the game was up.

“I didn’t see it coming,” he told The NLP. “I knew for one thing, after leaving Basingstoke, I’d never become a chairman again! That’s a whole different ball game. But it is lovely to see Basingstoke d...