Tony Incenzo: Jimmy Greaves was a true legend loved by all

LIKE all other football fans, I was deeply saddened to hear of Jimmy Greaves’s death last Sunday.

Everyone knows he had a prolific scoring record at the highest level. But Greavsie also made an impact in Non-League football towards the end of his career turning out for Brentwood, Chelmsford City, Barnet and Woodford Town.

I vividly remember when he signed for one of my local clubs, Barnet, in 1977. There was unbridled excitement at my school after the news was announced.

All my classmates wanted to see his debut. In fact, it became like a game of Chinese whispers with everyone repeatedly ...