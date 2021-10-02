We planned in advance, blasts Yate Town boss after Taunton postponement

By Andy Mitchell

BAFFLED: Paul Michael

YATE Town boss Paul Michael was more baffled than angry after Tuesday’s trip to Taunton Town was called off due to fuel shortages – by the home side.

The Southern League Premier Division South fixture was one of many to fall by the wayside as petrol pumps ran dry across the country but the Bluebells made clear on social media that they had been willing, ready and able to make the 114-mile round trip.

Michael said he was “gutted” on Twitter and following similar rows about other games, the Southern League announced on Thursday that postponement reque...