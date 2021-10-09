Marine are still high on FA Cup fever

By Matt Badcock
THE last time Marine scored a 120th-minute FA Cup winner it was Niall Cummins putting the Step 4 outfit into the third round proper.
A mural dedicated to Cummins’ famous winner against Havant & Waterlooville that set-up a date with Premier League Spurs now adorns a wall outside their ground.
On Tuesday it was the turn of James Barrigan with his last-minute extra-time penalty in the replay with Step 3 Atherton Collieries seeing Neil Young’s side into the fourth round qualifying for the third time in four seasons.
In front of another bumper 1,000 plus crowd, the club are ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login