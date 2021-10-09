Marine are still high on FA Cup fever

By Matt Badcock

THE last time Marine scored a 120th-minute FA Cup winner it was Niall Cummins putting the Step 4 outfit into the third round proper.

A mural dedicated to Cummins’ famous winner against Havant & Waterlooville that set-up a date with Premier League Spurs now adorns a wall outside their ground.

On Tuesday it was the turn of James Barrigan with his last-minute extra-time penalty in the replay with Step 3 Atherton Collieries seeing Neil Young’s side into the fourth round qualifying for the third time in four seasons.

In front of another bumper 1,000 plus crowd, the club are ...