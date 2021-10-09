Chertsey Town to dine out on big new adventure in FA Cup

By DAVID RICHARDSON

KEVIN Maclaren believes if his Chertsey Town can topple Southend United then it would eclipse all of their achievements in recent years.

The Curfews player-manager has led the club into the FA Cup fourth round qualifying for the first time in their 132 years.

They made history by coming through a tough tie at Jersey Bulls 1-0 last Sunday and were then rewarded in the draw by pairing National League club Southend.

“I don’t think we could have got a bigger club in the Southern side of the draw,” Maclaren told The NLP. “I wanted someone at home, one of the teams at the lo...