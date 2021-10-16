Premier League ace Andre Gray was given a platform to perform by England C call-up

FUN IN THE SUN: Andre Gray in action for England C against Bermuda

PREMIER League ace Andre Gray is certain that playing for the England C team was a huge part in launching his football career.

The Watford marksman – currently on loan at Championship club Queens Park Rangers – made six appearances for Paul Fairclough’s side between 2012 and 2014, including helping England reach the Semi-Final of the International Challenge Tro phy.

Gray received his first callup when he was 20 years old whilst playing Non-League football for Luton Town at the time.

“I remember the ...