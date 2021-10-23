Super Sudbury reap the rewards with Colchester FA Cup tie

By Matt Badcock

DELIGHT: AFC Sudbury beat National South leaders Dartford

RICK ANDREWS says AFC Sudbury’s prime time first round clash with League Two Colchester United is a reward for everyone at the Step 4 club.

The Isthmian North outfit are the lowest ranked team left in the competition after beating Step 2 Dartford 3-1 to reach this stage for the first time in 21 years.

Their home draw with neighbours Colchester United will kick the weekend’s action off with the BBC cameras attending on Friday night.

And joint-boss Andrews, who arrived at the club in the summer with Angelo Harrop, sa...