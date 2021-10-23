We summoned our inner Tyson Fury in FA Cup shock says Havant boss Doswell

By Jon Couch

PAUL DOSWELL says his Havant & Waterlooville heroes summoned their “inner Tyson Fury” in knocking out big guns Torquay United in Wednesday night’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay.

The Hawks fought back from 2-1 down to secure an impressive 4-2 victory at a rainlashed Westleigh Park and, with it, claimed a sixth higher-division cup scalp in the club’s 23-year history.

And Doswell explained that just like WBC heavyweight champ Fury in his spirited victory over Deontay Wilder a fortnight ago, the National League South side came through with a monumental show of belief ...