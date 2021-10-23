FANS CAN PUT PRIDE INTO THE PURITANS

By David Richardson

ANDY Whing reckons the best part of Banbury United reaching the FA Cup first round proper is that their fans will be there to see it.The Puritans reached this stage last year but had to play the tie, which they lost to lower league Canvey Island, behind closed doors due to lockdown restrictions.However, when Banbury return to the first round next month they will be able to the open the Spencer Stadium turnstiles to a big crowd.“Last year we had restricted numbers at 600 in the fourth round qualifying,” manager Whing told The NLP, after 1,535 atten...