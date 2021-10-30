Scott Rendell still hopeful of making more FA Cup memories

Hawks’ hero has a dream

By MATT BADCOCK

SCOTT RENDELL has FA Cup memories to last a lifetime – but that doesn’t stop the Havant & Waterlooville striker dreaming of more!

The National League South Hawks travel to League One strugglers Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

As a club they’ve enjoyed some magical FA Cup days – not least a trip to Liverpool’s Anfield – while manager Paul Doswell masterminded Sutton United’s run to the fifth round in 2017 when they played Arsenal.

Rendell will forever be in the history books for scoring the goal that saw Luton Town beat Norwich City in 2013 and be...