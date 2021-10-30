HERTFORD TOWN 3 CHELMSFORD CITY 0

BOBBY Boldin starred for Hertford as they cruised to a routine victory over Chelmsford in the League Cup.The Blues dominated possession in the first half.Just before the break ex-MK Don’s academy right back Boldin opened the scoring after a mazy run, beating three players and finishing into the bottom corner.Chelmsford pressed hard for a way back into the game in the second half as the tie became more even in their search of an equaliser.But Hertford doubled their lead when Boldin cut inside after receiving the ball from a short corner and curled into the top right corner ...