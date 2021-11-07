York City 0-1 Buxton: Diego hands Bucks glory

By Dan Simmonite
YORK CITY 0
BUXTON 1
De Girolamo 85
YOU’RE DE MAN! Diego de Girolamo is mobbed after scoring Buxton’s late winner
PICTURE: Richard Parkes
THE magic of the FA Cup continued for Buxton as they reached the second round for the first time in 63 years with an impressive victory over National League North York City.
It capped a week of disruption off the field for the Silverlands after manager Gary Hayward was sacked leading up to their biggest game in a generation.
But the players stepped up to the plate and they famously saw off the Minstermen courtesy of Diego De Girola...
