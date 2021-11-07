Carlisle United 2-0 Horsham: Di Paola revels in Hornets’ buzz

By Alex Thrower

CARLISLE UTD 2

Young 69, Clough 90

HORSHAM 0

HAIL THE HEROES: Horsham supporters applaud their team at the final whistle

PICTURE: Ben Challis

HORSHAM boss Dom Di Paola praised his side’s defensive display and believes the ‘onus is now on the players’ to build on their impressive FA Cup run.

Second half goals from substitute Brad Young and impressive forward Zach Clough proved enough to ensure League Two Carlisle moved into round two in Keith Millen’s first home game in charge.

But despite the 682-mile round trip from Sussex ending in vain, Di Paola was full of praise ...