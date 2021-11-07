Notts County aiming to stun Dale

By David Richardson

ROCHDALE will provide a benchmark as to how good Notts County are, says centre-back Connell Rawlinson.

The National League promotion hopefuls head to the Crown Oil Arena today aiming to match their League Two opposition.

Notts, the 1894 FA Cup winners, are in good form having beaten title rivals Grimsby Town and Stockport County and drawing with Bromley last week.

Now, though, they have a challenge above and beyond what they have experienced so far.

“It’s good that we’ve got a higher-level of opposition that we can test ourselves with and set down a marker so if we do w...