Harriers need to look to their boss for inspiration for cup upset

By David Richardson

KIDDERMINSTER Harriers needn’t look far for inspiration on how to beat FC Halifax Town – just ask their manager!

Boss Russ Penn once scored four goals for Kiddy in a 6-1 victory over the Shaymen in 2008 and also bagged against them in an FA Trophy quarter final win.

The former midfielder, who also played for the likes of Burton Albion, York City, Gateshead and Wrexham, has notched in both the second and third round of the FA Cup for Cheltenham Town – and would love to reach that stage again as a manager.

“This is why we all love the cup, the prize is absolutely massive ...