Bognor Regis Town 1-2 Hornchurch: Leww beauty shocks Rocks

By Liam Goodley

BOGNOR R 1

Crane 45 (pen)

H’CHURCH 2

Ruff 10, Spence 43

WONDER GOAL! Lewwis Spence is mobbed after his spectacular strike for Hornchurch

PICTURE: Ian Christy

HORNCHURCH were winners at Nyewood Lane as all the goals came in the first half on a blustery and cold afternoon.

While much of Non- League was focused on the FA Trophy, which the Urchins won this year, they took the lead on ten minutes.

Jili Buyabu did well to run beyond Bognor’s defence before squaring to Charlie Ruff, who on the turn, bobbled the ball inside the left post beyond the diving Amadou Tangara.

