Vase is added foil for Coyle

By Chris Dunlavy

FIRST TO POUNCE: Harvey Smith slots home to send Whitstable Town through

PICTURE: Matt Bristow

WHITSTABLE Town player-manager Jamie Coyle says winning the Isuzu FA Vase would be the crowning glory of his 20-year career.

The Oystermen will face Hartpury University for a place at Wembley after coming back from 2-0down to beat Whitchurch Alport 3-2in last weekend’s sold-out quarter-final at the Belmont.

And Coyle says even representing his country would pale into insignificance compared to winning a first-ever major trophy with Whitstable.

“I’ve been very fortunate as a pla...