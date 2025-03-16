TNS ARE CRUISING TO TITLE DEFENCE

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Rob Cole

THE New Saints took a giant step towards making in 17 JD Cymru Premier titles as they beat off the challenge of nearest rivals Penybont 4-0at Park Hall.

The reigning champions struck first in the 11th minute through Danny Davies and although injury-ravaged Penybont competed hard, Aramie Oteh doubled the lead nine minutes after the break leaving them with a mountain to climb.

Ryan Brobbel made it 3-0just past the hour mark and then Ben Clark wrapped things up with the fourth two minutes from time. The victory took TNS seven points clear of their visitors w...