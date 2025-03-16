TNS ARE CRUISING TO TITLE DEFENCE

WELSH ROUND-UP
By Rob Cole
THE New Saints took a giant step towards making in 17 JD Cymru Premier titles as they beat off the challenge of nearest rivals Penybont 4-0at Park Hall.
The reigning champions struck first in the 11th minute through Danny Davies and although injury-ravaged Penybont competed hard, Aramie Oteh doubled the lead nine minutes after the break leaving them with a mountain to climb.
Ryan Brobbel made it 3-0just past the hour mark and then Ben Clark wrapped things up with the fourth two minutes from time. The victory took TNS seven points clear of their visitors w...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login