Back to where it began! 25 years of NLP –Evergreen Ellison has plenty left!

By Mark Stillman

Kevin Ellison was on target the weekend The Non-League Paper was launched – and he’s still doing the business now at the age of 46!

The then-winger was on target for Altrincham in a 1-1 draw with Kettering Town, one of the final points they picked up that season.

Ellison excelled, earning a move to Premier League Leicester City a year later.

But a late slump saw Alty relegated after a season back in the Nationwide Conference.

Dream

“I’d have rather not had a good season and we stayed up,” Ellison told The NLP.

“Getting back into the English pyramid was a big thing for me ...