COBBY KINGS LOOKING UP!

Anniversary waltz for Silsden

By Holly White

PROUD boss Matt Cavanagh reckons Silsden’s record-breaking title win was written in the stars – and he’s ready to embark on a journey into the unknown.

The Cobbydalers clinched promotion to Step 4 next season after sealing the Northern Counties East League Premier division title with their highest finish and points total in history.

The West Yorkshire club are celebrating their 120th anniversary this year, and Cavanagh believes the timely title success, sealed with two matches of the season to play, will give the pro...