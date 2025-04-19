Bury’s title is sealed in style

BURY 4 BURSCOUGH 0

By Paul Rooney

WE’RE GOING UP: Bury’s players celebrate promotion after their 4-0win over Burscough

PICTURE: Phil Hill

BORN-AGAIN Bury continued their climb back back up the pyramid after they clinched the North West Counties Football League Premier Division with an emphatic victory over Burscough in front of an incredible 8,719 fans.

A hat-trick from Tyler James after an Aiden Walker opener won it for the Shakers on a day to remember at Gigg Lane.

The carnival atmosphere started well over two hours before kick off with the car park already full and thousands of fans co...