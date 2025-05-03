Non-League Paper
Ford has a secret weapon
With a ten-year career encompassing nearly 20 different clubs, striker Andre Wright can certainly call on his vast experience when Evesham United take on Worcestershire neighbours Malvern Town in tomorrow’s Division One South play-off final.
More in Non-League Paper
Barnet: Proud Dean Brennan has cooked up a treat to savour
Dean Brennan was on BBQ duty on Sunday as the Barnet title party continued in his back garden.
Gregor Robertson: Was it worth the fanfare?
“National League Cup Champions, you’ll never sing that,” the Leeds United fans chorused with a hint of satire, after seeing their under-21s’ beat Sutton United in the National League Cup final on Tuesday night.
Jake makes a big entrance
Jake Leberl says Dover Athletic are perfectly relaxed ahead of tomorrow’s Isthmian Premier play-off final at Dartford – they’re just happy to be preparing for big games again.
Gray says boyhood Bees can be EFL hit
As a schoolboy, Matt Gray used to walk down the hill to watch his beloved Barnet – now he believes that the National League champions are on the high road to success.