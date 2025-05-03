Columnists
Gregor Robertson: Was it worth the fanfare?
“National League Cup Champions, you’ll never sing that,” the Leeds United fans chorused with a hint of satire, after seeing their under-21s’ beat Sutton United in the National League Cup final on Tuesday night.
Diary of a Ground Hopper: Cray Valley v Folkestone Invicta
The Millers have been on my hitlist all season – I have taken note of their cup runs for a few seasons but never quite got around to visiting The Artic Stadium until now.
Tony Incenzo: Raise your glass to City slickers!
Truro City’s triumphant promotion to the National League is one of the biggest football success stories of the season.
Diary of a Ground Hopper: Truro City 0-1 Torquay United
Every Easter weekend, there’s an organised Groundhop somewhere in the country, where Leagues stagger kickoffs to allow us hoppers the chance to watch up to 12 games across the Bank Holiday.
Tony Incenzo: On board for an away day
Crown dependencies’ offshore football clubs have become part and parcel of the Non-League Pyramid in recent years with Guernsey, Jersey Bulls and FC Isle of Man all valued members of our National League System.