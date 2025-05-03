Connect with us

Columnists

Gregor Robertson: Was it worth the fanfare?

“National League Cup Champions, you’ll never sing that,” the Leeds United fans chorused with a hint of satire, after seeing their under-21s’ beat Sutton United in the National League Cup final on Tuesday night.
SHOWCASE: Sutton United’s Lewis Simper in action during Tuesday night’s National League Cup final, won by Leeds United PICTURE: Paul Loughlin

By Gregor Robertson - Footballer turned journalist

“National League Cup Champions, you’ll never sing that,” the Leeds United fans chorused with a hint of satire, after seeing their under-21s’ beat Sutton United in the National League Cup final on Tuesday night.
For the first winner of a bastardised Non-League competition to be the academy side of a soon-to-be Premier League club is not the look the National League or Premier League would have been hoping for at the start of the season.
Can anyone really blame Leeds fans for taking the mick though?
Particularly given the cloud they were sti...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Columnists