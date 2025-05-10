MASTER-FUL SUPPORT!

Non-League Paper
AFC Whyteleafe vs Whitstable Town Preview: Boss Jamie Coyle’s all set for a swansong at Wembley
By Chris Dunlavy AFC WHYTELEAFE v WHITSTABLE TN Sunday, May 11, Wembley Stadium, ko 12.15pm BOWING OUT IN STYLE: Whitstable player-boss Jamie Coyle says he will hang up his boots after fulfilling his Wembley dream this afternoon PICTURE: Max Flego I’ve already pre-planned it. Win or lose, there’ll be a...
DAF SEEKS TO BLOOM IN TIGERS’ HOTSEAT…
By John Lyons PLANS: Daf Williams has made the move from Newport DELIGHTED Daf Williams says becoming Gloucester City’s new manager is an ‘absolute honour’. The 32-year-old Welshman finished the current season as caretaker manager of League Two side Newport County, stepping up from his role as assistant manager for...
MAIDSTONE 1 CHESTER 0
By Henry Bennett MAIDSTONE United made history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back National League Academy Cups – watched by England manager Thomas Tuchel. Ashton Mitford’s seventh-minute winner was enough to hand the Stones a 1-0 win over Chester in the U19 show-piece at St George’s Park. Three...
CROCKED CONNOR’S TOUCH OF FORTUNE
By Andy Mitchell WEMBLEY-bound Connor Wilkins admits the injury that stole half of his season is “probably the best thing that has ever happened” to him. Wilkins was recruited as part of Ramsgate’s successful plan to get out of Step 4, but tore the meniscus in his left knee during...