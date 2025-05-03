Connect with us

Barnet

Barnet: Proud Dean Brennan has cooked up a treat to savour

Dean Brennan was on BBQ duty on Sunday as the Barnet title party continued in his back garden.
HERE TO STAY: Dean Brennan has penned a new three-year deal with champions Barnet PICTURE: Alamy

By Matt Badcock

Barnet FC Champions 24/25

Dean Brennan was on BBQ duty on Sunday as the Barnet title party continued in his back garden.
“It worked its way into Monday and stopped Tuesday,” Brennan, whose side beat Aldershot Town 4-0 last weekend to wrap up their promotion back to the EFL, laughs.
“It was a typical Irish house party!
“A lot of my family were there, all over from Ireland, so it was great.

BEES ARE BUZZING: Barnet’s players celebrate winning the title on the pitch.
PICTURES: Michael Eden
Fantastic
“The weather was amazing, I was on BBQ duties – we had a fantastic weekend....

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Barnet