Barnet: Proud Dean Brennan has cooked up a treat to savour

By Matt Badcock

Barnet FC Champions 24/25

Dean Brennan was on BBQ duty on Sunday as the Barnet title party continued in his back garden.

“It worked its way into Monday and stopped Tuesday,” Brennan, whose side beat Aldershot Town 4-0 last weekend to wrap up their promotion back to the EFL, laughs.

“It was a typical Irish house party!

“A lot of my family were there, all over from Ireland, so it was great.

BEES ARE BUZZING: Barnet’s players celebrate winning the title on the pitch.

PICTURES: Michael Eden

Fantastic

“The weather was amazing, I was on BBQ duties – we had a fantastic weekend....