Connect with us

Non-League Paper

GAFFER OR DAD, THEO’S SO PROUD

By Matthew Nash

FAMILY TIE: L-R: Theo, Tommy and Kai Widdrington

WHEN it comes to work, Tommy and Theo Widdrington have drawn a clear line in the sand.
It’s always “gaffer” when it comes to the Aldershot boss, even if his star midfielder is his own son.
“Of course, he’s my manager. Just like in any other job. He’s not Dad at work,” Theo tells The NLP. “He lives in Southend and I live in Surrey – we don’t really speak much away from football unless we’re playing a round of golf!
“Nothing’s ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper

  •

    RETURN TO ROOKS IS TOP MOVE FOR BRAD

    By John Lyons IN THE HOTSEAT: New Lewes gaffer Bradley Pritchard BRADLEY Pritchard believes Lewes is the perfect place to begin his managerial career. The East Sussex club announced on Thursday that they had appointed the former Charlton and Leyton Orient midfielder as their new boss. The 39-year-old replaces Craig...

  •

    UNDERDOG EDWARDS IS AHEAD OF THE GAME

    By John Lyons STEPPING UP: Uxbridge boss Danny Edwards POSITIVE boss Danny Edwards wants his Uxbridge underdogs to embrace the challenge of their Step 3 bow next season – just as they’ve done this term at the lower level. After finishing second in Isthmian South Central, the Reds beat Kingstonian...

  •

    Aldershot Town vs Spennymoor Town: Graeme Lee’s on a proud arch to the arch

    By Mark Carruthers   DRAMA: Aidan Rutledge heads home his late equaliser at Rochdale Graeme Lee has never had to look far for inspiration during his playing or managerial career. The man who will lead Spennymoor Town out at Wembley in their first ever FA Trophy final this afternoon grew...

  •

    FA Vase Factfile: We’ve had top tales & 12-goal thrillers

    FA VASE FACTFILE 2024-25 FINAL PREVIEW AND SEASON REVIEW By Phil Annets @FATROPHY FACTFILE The 50th anniversary FA Vase Final will involve two clubs competing in a Vase final for the very first time, maintaining the competition’s unique record of featuring at least one first-timer each season. AFC Whyteleafe, of...