Non-League Paper
GAFFER OR DAD, THEO’S SO PROUD
RETURN TO ROOKS IS TOP MOVE FOR BRAD
By John Lyons IN THE HOTSEAT: New Lewes gaffer Bradley Pritchard BRADLEY Pritchard believes Lewes is the perfect place to begin his managerial career. The East Sussex club announced on Thursday that they had appointed the former Charlton and Leyton Orient midfielder as their new boss. The 39-year-old replaces Craig...
UNDERDOG EDWARDS IS AHEAD OF THE GAME
By John Lyons STEPPING UP: Uxbridge boss Danny Edwards POSITIVE boss Danny Edwards wants his Uxbridge underdogs to embrace the challenge of their Step 3 bow next season – just as they’ve done this term at the lower level. After finishing second in Isthmian South Central, the Reds beat Kingstonian...
Aldershot Town vs Spennymoor Town: Graeme Lee’s on a proud arch to the arch
By Mark Carruthers DRAMA: Aidan Rutledge heads home his late equaliser at Rochdale Graeme Lee has never had to look far for inspiration during his playing or managerial career. The man who will lead Spennymoor Town out at Wembley in their first ever FA Trophy final this afternoon grew...
FA Vase Factfile: We’ve had top tales & 12-goal thrillers
FA VASE FACTFILE 2024-25 FINAL PREVIEW AND SEASON REVIEW By Phil Annets @FATROPHY FACTFILE The 50th anniversary FA Vase Final will involve two clubs competing in a Vase final for the very first time, maintaining the competition’s unique record of featuring at least one first-timer each season. AFC Whyteleafe, of...