CHANDLER SO PROUD OF FRIENDS
CROCKED CONNOR’S TOUCH OF FORTUNE
By Andy Mitchell WEMBLEY-bound Connor Wilkins admits the injury that stole half of his season is “probably the best thing that has ever happened” to him. Wilkins was recruited as part of Ramsgate’s successful plan to get out of Step 4, but tore the meniscus in his left knee during...
PITMEN AIMING TO BE PITCH PERFECT!
By David Lawrence JUST 48 hours after nearly 5,000 fans cheered Hednesford Town to promotion, the bulldozers were ripping up the pitch ahead of a new hybrid surface being put down which will boast some of the latest technology. And according to the club’s chief executive Marvin Robinson, it will...
EASTLEIGH 2 TAMWORTH 1
By Michael Eden FIRST half goals from Barney Stone and Freddie Beale were enough for Eastleigh to see off a spirited Tamworth in the showpiece final for the National League u19 Alliance Cup at the home of English football, St George’s Park. The Blues began the game on the front...
YOUNG GUNS IN THE MIX AGAIN!
By Chris Dunlavy OLDHAM ATHLETIC v FC HALIFAX TOWN Wednesday, May 14. Kick-off 7.45pm UP FOR IT: FC Halifax Town are gearing up for their latest push in the National League play-offs FC HALIFAX Town boss Chris Millington is hoping key midfielder Scott High will be fit for Wednesday’s play-off...