Ronald gifts send-off for boss Coyle to savour

By Jon Couch

AFC WHYTELEAFE 1

Bennett 17

WHITSTABLE TOWN 2 AET

Smith 51, Sithole 99

MAGIC MOMENT: Ronald Sithole rifles home the match winner after the acrobatic Dan Bennett had earlier fired AFC Whyteleafe in front, inset right

PICTURE: Alamy

TALK about finishing in style! Not just Ronald Sithole, whose extra-time winner was worthy of settling any Wembley final but, more fittingly, his Whitstable Town boss Jamie Coyle, who signed off his 25-year playing career with the biggest win of his life on the grandest of stages.

Player-manager Coyle hung his Non-League boots up for the final tim...