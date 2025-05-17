Ronald gifts send-off for boss Coyle to savour

Connect with us

Talk about finishing in style! Not just Ronald Sithole, whose extra-time winner was worthy of settling any Wembley final but, more fittingly, his Whitstable Town boss Jamie Coyle, who signed off his 25-year playing career with the biggest win of his life on the grandest of stages.

By Jon Couch

AFC WHYTELEAFE 1
Bennett 17

WHITSTABLE TOWN 2 AET
Smith 51, Sithole 99

MAGIC MOMENT: Ronald Sithole rifles home the match winner after the acrobatic Dan Bennett had earlier fired AFC Whyteleafe in front, inset right
PICTURE: Alamy

Player-manager Coyle hung his Non-League boots up for the final tim...

