Wilting Leafers impress Waters

Kelly Waters was left with nothing but pride after watching AFC Whyteleafe fall to a narrow FA Vase final defeat.

PROUD: AFC Whyteleafe's Kelly Waters

After a remarkable season which still might see Waters’ side crowned champioms Combined Counties League Premier Division South, a Wembley visit was the icing on the cake for Surrey side.
Captain Dan Bennett handed them the perfect start by scoring a 17th-minute opener, and that was how it stayed until Harvey Smith equalised for Whitstable six minutes into the second half before Ronald Sithole won it for the Oystermen in ext...

