National League North & South
For Ross, top award Fitz like a glove!
Ross Fitzsimons insists his Scunthorpe United teammates deserve the credit after he scooped the Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year award at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.
More in National League North & South
-
Callum is a past master
Callum Reynolds believes Boreham Wood have shown they have the heart and desire teams need in the play-offs – but also knows anything can happen in a final.
-
Boss drums up support
Not long after booking their place in today’s National League North promotion final at Scunthorpe United, a picture of a young Calum McIntyre – decked out in his Chester City shirt – surfaced on social media.
-
Now is the time for Iron to shine
Fallen giants Scunthorpe United have made no secret of their desperation to escape National League North.
-
Blair’s back for a fresh assault
Aaron Blair played his full part in a National League South play-off final classic last season – and now he wants another slice of glory with Maidstone United.