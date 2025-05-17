Connect with us

Non-League Paper

Ups, downs and sideway moves, we’re up and running for 2025-26

With the National League play-offs ongoing and the green light still being awaited to start in Combined Counties Premier Division South, it means provisional league line-ups for next term have been made public before this season is even over!

NATIONAL LEAGUE SYSTEM ALLOCATIONS 2025-26: STEPS 2-4
By John Lyons

NEW BEGINNINGS: Isthmian North play-off winners Bury Town have been placed in Southern Premier Central

WITH the National League play-offs ongoing and the green light still being awaited to start in Combined Counties Premier Division South, it means provisional league line-ups for next term have been made public before this season is even over!
Here we take a look at some of the key changes:
STEP 2
Of the four teams relegated from the National League, only AFC Fylde drop into National League North. Dagenham & Redbridg...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper

  •

    Miracle man Tommy is a superhero for Shots

    Tommy Widdrington revealed he had to ‘retrain his brain’ after suffering two strokes earlier in the season – and subsequently etched his name in Aldershot Town folklore.

  •

    Callum is a past master

    Callum Reynolds believes Boreham Wood have shown they have the heart and desire teams need in the play-offs – but also knows anything can happen in a final.

  •

    Now is the time for Iron to shine

    Fallen giants Scunthorpe United have made no secret of their desperation to escape National League North.

  •

    Boss drums up support

    Not long after booking their place in today’s National League North promotion final at Scunthorpe United, a picture of a young Calum McIntyre – decked out in his Chester City shirt – surfaced on social media.