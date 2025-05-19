Scunthorpe United and Boreham Wood take the final step back to the National League!

Both Scunthorpe United and Boreham Wood showed nerves of steel and a hunger for redemption as they clinched promotion back to the National League.

The Iron needed extra time to defeat Chester in the National League North play-off final, after Daniel Whitehall’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Connor Woods’ effort from the penalty spot.

Carlton Ubaezuonu then struck in the 105th minute to ignite wild scenes at Glanford Park, as Scunthorpe held firm to clinch a dramatic 2-1 win and seal their return to the fifth tier of English football.

Joining them will be Luke Garrard’s side, as Wood defeated Maidstone United 1-0 in the National League South play-off final, Charles Clayden with a beautiful curling effort to delight the Meadow Park crowd.

National League South

A well-balanced first half in the midday kick-off produced a fair share of chances at both ends, with the best falling to the home side – but Matt Rush failed to convert Jayden Richardson’s pinpoint cross, sending his effort over the bar from close range.

However, immediately after the break, Wood broke the deadlock.

Abdul Abdulmalik’s dazzling footwork in the box left the Stones’ defence in a spin, before he teed up Clayden to whip a stunning strike into the top corner.

Just before the hour mark, Maidstone responded as a neat build-up teed up Sam Corne on the edge of the box, but he blazed over and wide of the target.

The visitors controlled proceedings thereafter, but struggled to create any clear-cut chances, Boreham Wood holding on for victory to secure an immediate return to the National League.

Carlton Ubaezuonu scores for Scunthorpe against Chorley in the semi-finals to set up the tie against Chester PICTURE: Alamy

National League North

Half chances from both sides set the tone for this match, but it was Scunthorpe who took the lead after 19 minutes.

Joseph Starbuck’s long throw falling to Michael Clunan, whose thunderous strike rattled the post – but Daniel Whitehall was perfectly placed to tuck home the rebound from close range.

Iron continued to press for a second after the break, skipper Michael Clunan firing an effort goalwards which deflected over.

But it was the visitors who would strike next, a lofted ball into the box striking the arm Scunthorpe defender Will Evans to gift the Seals a penalty.

Up stepped Woods to find his spot and level the contest.

Whitehall thought he’d restored the lead for his side with a precise free-kick, only to see it agonisingly crash off the post in the 77th minute.

Heading into extra time, Ubaezuonu delivered the moment Scunthorpe fans had been waiting for.

A deep-floated ball into the box was eventually flicked on by substitute Mo Fadera, and although his initial effort was blocked, the South African striker pounced at the second opportunity to tuck away the rebound.

Andy Butler’s side held on for victory, returning to the National League on their second attempt and earning their first promotion in over a decade.

