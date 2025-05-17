Isthmian Leagues
Rebel Yellas follow Jamie
Jamie Tompkins has admitted he didn’t want to leave Ascot United but says their “ambitions were no longer aligned”.
More in Isthmian Leagues
Here’s to you, our super Mr Robinson
Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson admitted he was both thrilled and surprised in equal measure as he was honoured with The Non-League Paper Lifetime Achievement award at the National Game Awards.
Proud Barry lauds Eagles
Barry Chapman says he feels ‘privileged’ to have played his part in Bedfont Sports’ promotion back to Step 4.
Dartford vs Dover Athletic: Jake Leberl makes a big entrance
Jake Leberl says Dover Athletic are perfectly relaxed ahead of tomorrow’s Isthmian Premier play-off final at Dartford – they’re just happy to be preparing for big games again.
Horsham’s timely recovery – now Dom Di Paola can reign in Spain
Horsham boss Dom Di Paola admits he feared a Christmas party in Barcelona could have put paid to his side’s chances of becoming Isthmian Premier division champions!