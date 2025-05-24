National League North
Solid Iron show steel
Promotion winning boss Andy Butler is preparing himself for a ‘massive’ summer after leading Scunthorpe United back to the National League at the end of his first season in charge of the club.
Rowe to lead Lynn new era
A week is a long time in football – as King’s Lynn Town fans will testify.
Kidderminster Harriers appoint Adam Murray as new boss after Eastbourne Borough exit
Kidderminster Harriers have confirmed Adam Murray as their new manager following his departure from Eastbourne Borough, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to secure promotion to the National League.
Scunthorpe United and Boreham Wood take the final step back to the National League!
Both Scunthorpe United and Boreham Wood showed nerves of steel and a hunger for redemption as they clinched promotion back to the National League.
Boss drums up support
Not long after booking their place in today’s National League North promotion final at Scunthorpe United, a picture of a young Calum McIntyre – decked out in his Chester City shirt – surfaced on social media.