Kidderminster Harriers appoint Adam Murray as new boss after Eastbourne Borough exit

Kidderminster Harriers have confirmed Adam Murray as their new manager following his departure from Eastbourne Borough, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to secure promotion to the National League.

The National League North side narrowly missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of the regular season, before suffering a semi-final 2-1 play-off defeat to Chester.

Following this setback, the Harriers parted ways with Phil Brown and have now confirmed that Murray will take charge ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 43-year-old made a surprising exit from National League South club Eastbourne on Friday.

Passion

Like Kidderminster, the Sports also missed out on automatic promotion on the final day, before falling in a dramatic last-minute play-off semi-final defeat to Maidstone United.

Kidderminster owner Richard Lane said of the appointment: “I’m delighted to welcome Adam Murray to our football club.

“His enthusiasm, commitment and passion for the position came through loudly when we met and his CV, as a player and a manager, speaks for itself.

“I believe this appointment will excite our amazing Partners, Sponsors, supporters and staff, this demonstrates again that we are fully committed to succeeding at this level and we’re all looking forward to the new season.”

Memories

After the news broke of Murray’s departure, the former AFC Fylde boss took to social media to thank the club.

“Today is an incredibly sad day as I say good bye to an amazing football club,” he said.

“What a journey – from the miracle of survival to being so close to becoming champions – and I have loved every second of it.

“We have made some amazing memories and built some incredible relationships together.

“I would like to thank my boys and my staff, who have ran through brick walls for me and I could not of asked for any more.

“A huge thank you to the amazing supporters who have shown me incredible love from day one.

“The reason our home became a fortress was you and you being that 12th, 13th and 14th man. I will miss you!

“Finally thank you to Simon. His backing and support has never stopped. He truly is a special man – his vision was what sucked me in and I hope I have played my part in moving it forward.”

He also cited a desire to be closer to home as the reason behind stepping down as Eastbourne head coach.

He added: “Unfortunately home is calling and with 5 kids, I have to put them first.

“I have no doubt the future is bright for Eastbourne Borough under Simon’s leadership. I will be watching from afar!”

READ MORE: Kidderminster Harriers part company with Phil Brown following play-off defeat