Connect with us

National League North & South

Goal ace Charles is king for a day

A stunning second-half strike from Charles Clayden ensured Boreham Wood returned to the National League at the first time of asking, at the expense of George Elokobi’s dogged Maidstone United.

MATCH REPORT
By Brett Lewis

A STUNNING second-half strike from Charles Clayden ensured Boreham Wood returned to the National League at the first time of asking, at the expense of George Elokobi’s dogged Maidstone United.
Midfield ace Clayden curled in a brilliant effort past Stones keeper Alexis Andre Jnr two minutes into the second half to delight the majority of a capacity crowd at Meadow Park.
Clayden’s winner lit up a rather cagey affair of very few chances, although Luke Garrard’s side, fresh from their stunning comeback victory over Dorking Wanderers in the Eliminators and hard-fough...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League North & South

  •

    Prem star was born a Roman

    Premier League AFC Bournemouth could secure the highest finish in their history this afternoon - but it’s not all that long ago that one of their main protagonists was plying his trade in National League South.

  •

    Promotion glory is so sweet for Reynolds

    Callum Reynolds says promotion with Boreham Wood through the National League South play-offs feels even better second time round.

  •

    Rowe to lead Lynn new era

    A week is a long time in football – as King’s Lynn Town fans will testify.

  •

    Solid Iron show steel

    Promotion winning boss Andy Butler is preparing himself for a ‘massive’ summer after leading Scunthorpe United back to the National League at the end of his first season in charge of the club.