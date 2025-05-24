National League South
Prem star was born a Roman
Premier League AFC Bournemouth could secure the highest finish in their history this afternoon – but it’s not all that long ago that one of their main protagonists was plying his trade in National League South.
More in National League South
Scunthorpe United and Boreham Wood take the final step back to the National League!
Both Scunthorpe United and Boreham Wood showed nerves of steel and a hunger for redemption as they clinched promotion back to the National League.
Callum is a past master
Callum Reynolds believes Boreham Wood have shown they have the heart and desire teams need in the play-offs – but also knows anything can happen in a final.
Blair’s back for a fresh assault
Aaron Blair played his full part in a National League South play-off final classic last season – and now he wants another slice of glory with Maidstone United.
Maidstone United boss George Elokobi is on an away day route to success
Upbeat Maidstone United boss George Elokobi is confident his players will be in tip-top shape for next Sunday’s all-or-nothing National League South play-off final blockbuster against Boreham Wood.