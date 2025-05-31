What a journey it’s been for Cav!

EAGER: Cav Miley

WHEN Cav Miley was an electrician playing part-time football in Jersey eight years ago, Wembley seemed like a distant dream.

But the 30-year-old midfielder will be backed by a large following from the Channel Island at the home of football this afternoon.

And he could be forgiven for reflecting on the wild ride from his local club St Paul’s to Southend United via Eastleigh.

“It’s crazy,” Miley, who joined Southend from the Spitfires in 2022, said. “I was an electrician at 22. Played for my local club in Jersey, part-time, and seven or eight years later I’m getting the opportunity to hopefully play at Wembley.

“I loved every minute of playing football in Jersey. The standard was so good. I don’t want people thinking part-time football over there is like a Sunday League thing – it’s not.

“The standard of players and people representing Jersey in the Murattis and Island Games is really good.

“But you do look back and it has been a crazy journey. Moving here to be part of fulltime football and now part of a club as big as Southend – you sit back and appreciate it.”

And the midfielder can’t wait to hear the fans when they walk out under the arch, especially considering the ticketing fiasco in the build-up.

“Since I signed for this football club I’ve mentioned it loads and I can’t say it enough – the support is unbelievable and I know that won’t change Sunday. I can’t wait,” he said.

“I just hope they can sort out this situation with the attendance because I know full well they’ll be doing everything they can do get down there.”

Miley also knows the club go united with one big goal.

“That togetherness has never changed,” he added. “It’s not just been created by players and staff, it’s by everyone at the club.

“I’m just happy to be a part of it.”