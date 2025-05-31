We’ve got the spirit of 2015

POSITIVE: Jack Bridge

JACK Bridge insists Southend United have nothing to fear at Wembley having already summoned the spirit of 2015.

The Shrimpers return to the home of football 10 years after Joe Pigott’s equaliser in added time of extra-time rescued a 1-1 draw against Wycombe Wanderers, teeing up a penalty shoot-out that saw the club promoted to League One.

Southend-born midfielder Bridge was 19 at the time, travelling with the squad without playing any part.

That is likely to be different this time after he stepped off the bench to provide the late equaliser in the play-off semi-final at Forest Green Rovers before confidently stroking home in the shoot-out to send his boyhood club to today’s promotion final with Oldham Athletic.

The 29-year-old told The NLP: “I always knew I wouldn’t be involved so it was a day to just enjoy and take in – this one will be better with hopefully more involvement.

“I remember the way we never gave up. We equalised in the 120th minute to take it to penalties and it is similar to what we have done this time – we just don’t quit, we go to the very end and don’t know when we are beaten.”

The Latics have scored seven without reply in seeing off FC Halifax Town and York City in the play-offs but Bridge added: “We know what they are going to bring but we have played two good teams to get here. We are ready and prepared and they should also be fearing us going into it.

“We just roll with it. We know what we are doing and I think we will be more looking forward to it than fearing it.”