Twins in plea over Dad’s big match!

SUPPORT: Charlie Raglan

Charlie Raglan’s twin daughters may only be three-and-a-half years of age, but they are aware daddy is playing in a huge football match on Sunday.

“They know the word Wembley, but the first thing they said is that they don’t want to go on to the pitch,” explained the 32-year-old defender.

“I think I scarred them for life taking them on the lap of the pitch after the last game of the season against Halifax!”

Raglan, who joined Latics from Cheltenham in July 2023, continued: “Last year they were too young, but this time they were excited and in their Latics’ shirts waiting for me at the bottom of the tunnel.

“I was captain for the day so was first out to greet them. Before we had lined up, I had to pick up one quickly and the face of the other one turned.”

Raglan added the play-off final will be a great occasion for the families and friends of the players.

“We will all be well supported but Tom Pett has taken 40-plus tickets – I think he is bringing along the whole village,” he joked.

Raglan is relishing the chance to play at Wembley for the first time in his career.

He said: “The lads who have not played there have all played in big games, and we will need all that experience.

“We have proved in the big games we have tended to play well, and it is important we find a way to win.

“As a professional footballer and as a team, we have had our ups and downs during the season.

“There will be nerves (at Wembley), but it is up to us to manage them. Ultimately, we are going there to play a game of football and to win.”

Raglan was also asked about the prospect of earning Latics their first silverware in 34 years.

He said: “We should be extremely grateful to be walking out at Wembley in Oldham Athletic colours and representing the club and the town.

“And there will be one hell of a party if it goes well!”