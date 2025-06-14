Isthmian Leagues
Steward rousing with Ricay
Ben Steward believes the heartbreak of Billericay Town’s promotion near-miss can drive the Blues’ bid for redemption.
Josh’s set for next Shinn-dig
Josh Coulson promised Newmarket Town boss Michael Shinn he would sign for him one day – and now the two-time promoted defender has done just that!
Brett has his Millers mojo
Brett Munyard admits he had no interest in applying for the manager’s job at Aveley – until the intervention of predecessor Danny Scopes.
Jersey Bulls 2-1 Cobham: Bulls charge into Isthmian League
Elliot Powell believes Jersey Bulls have what the island has been “craving” by finally securing promotion to the Isthmian League.
Rebel Yellas follow Jamie
Jamie Tompkins has admitted he didn’t want to leave Ascot United but says their “ambitions were no longer aligned”.