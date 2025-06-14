Steward rousing with Ricay

By Ben Mapp

PUMPED UP: Ben Steward to ready to go again at Billericay

Ben Steward believes the heartbreak of Billericay Town’s promotion near-miss can drive the Blues’ bid for redemption.

‘Ricay were edged out of the Isthmian Premier title race by just ONE GOAL last season by Horsham despite leading the table heading into the final game and winning that 4-2 in front of an expectant crowd of 3,300.

And the pain wasn’t to end there as they then suffered a brutal 119th-minute defeat to Dover Athletic in the play-off semi-final – again in front of the New Lodge faithful.

But instead of wallow...