Lions primed to take the next step

London Lions supremo Andy Landesberg says the excitement is palpable as the club gear up to make their Southern League bow.

Southern League whets the appetite
By John Lyons

The Barnet-based outfit achieved promotion from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division via two dramatic play-off encounters last term.
The fourth-placed side triumphed 4-2 on penalties at Cockfosters after a 3-3draw in the semi-finals before edging out Wormley Rovers in front of hundreds of elated supporters at Rowley Lane in the final.
After a 1-1 draw, the Lions again kept their nerve in a shoot-out to run ...

