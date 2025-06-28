National League South
Henry’s ready to ramp it up!
Henry Lukombo admits the opportunity to prove himself in National League South with newcomers Dover Athletic was a ‘no-brainer’.
More in National League South
-
Dorking Wanderers boss Marc White handed six-game ban for podcast comment
Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White has been handed a six-game touchline ban for a comment he made in reference to female officials on a podcast earlier this year.
-
Dorking Wanderers’ Louie Annesley loves life in the fast lane
Louie Annesley won’t be scared of any National League South forwards next season – after all, he’s mixed it with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe!
-
Orient gave me a taste of success
Most 36-year-old would be worried if they didn’t have a club heading into the start of pre-season. Not Jamal Fyfield.
-
Faal exits Rebels to go abroad
Worthing marksman Mo Faal has paid tribute to the Sussex side after turning down a new contract to explore opportunities abroad.