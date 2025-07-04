FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase early round draws revealed

NON-LEAGUE clubs are back on the road to Wembley with the draws for the early rounds of the FA Cup, Isuzu FA Trophy and Isuzu FA Vase revealed.

The 2025-26 FA Cup gets underway on August 2 with the extra preliminary round before the preliminary round on August 16. The Isuzu FA Trophy and Vase both kick off on August 23.

The FA Cup

FA Cup extra preliminary round draw

FA Cup preliminary round draw

Isuzu FA Trophy

Isuzu FA Trophy preliminary round draw

Isuzu FA Trophy first round qualifying draw

Isuzu FA Vase

Isuzu FA Vase first round qualifying draw

Isuzu FA Vase second round qualifying draw

Prize Funds

The Emirates FA Cup

Season 2025-26

Payments made from The FA’s prize fund

Extra preliminary round winners (223) £1,125 Extra preliminary round losers (223) £375 Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444 Preliminary round losers (136) £481 First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250 First round qualifying losers (112) £750 Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375 Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125 Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625 Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875 Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375 Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125 First round proper winners (40) £45,000 First round proper losers (40) £15,000 Second round proper winners (20) £75,000 Second round proper losers (20) £20,000 Third round proper winners (32) £115,000 Third round proper losers (32) £25,000 Fourth round proper winners (16) £120,000 Fifth round proper winners (8) £225,000 Quarter-final winners (4) £450,000 Semi-final winners (2) £1,000,000 Semi-final losers (2) £500,000 Final runners-up (1) £1,000,000 Final winners (1) £2,000,000

Amounts are per club in each round. Numbers in brackets represent the number of clubs receiving the respective payment per round.

The Isuzu FA Trophy

Season 2025-26

Payments made from The FA’s prize fund

Preliminary round: Winners receive £1500, losers receive £400

First round qualifying: Winners receive £1500, losers receive £400

Second round qualifying: Winners receive £2250 losers receive £575

Third round qualifying: Winners receive £2450, losers receive £625

First round: Winners receive £3000, losers receive £775

Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000

Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250

Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500

Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750

Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000

Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000

Final runners-up: £30,000

Final winners: £60,000

Amounts are per winning club in each round.

The Isuzu FA Vase

Season 2025-26

Prize fund payments