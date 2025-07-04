Connect with us

FA Cup

FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase early round draws revealed

clubs are back on the road to with the draws for the early rounds of the , Isuzu and Isuzu revealed.

The 2025-26 FA Cup gets underway on August 2 with the extra preliminary round before the preliminary round on August 16. The Isuzu FA Trophy and Vase both kick off on August 23.

The FA Cup

FA Cup extra preliminary round draw

FA Cup preliminary round draw

Isuzu FA Trophy

Isuzu FA Trophy preliminary round draw

Isuzu FA Trophy first round qualifying draw

Isuzu FA Vase

Isuzu FA Vase first round qualifying draw

Isuzu FA Vase second round qualifying draw

Prize Funds

The
Season 2025-26
Payments made from The FA’s prize fund

Extra preliminary round winners(223)£1,125
Extra preliminary round losers(223) £375
Preliminary round winners(136)£1,444
Preliminary round losers(136)£481 
First round qualifying winners(112)£2,250
First round qualifying losers (112) £750 
Second round qualifying winners(80)£3,375
Second round qualifying losers(80)£1,125
Third round qualifying winners(40)£5,625
Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875 
Fourth round qualifying winners(32)£9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125 
First round proper winners(40)£45,000
First round proper losers(40) £15,000 
Second round proper winners(20)£75,000
Second round proper losers(20)£20,000
Third round proper winners(32)£115,000
Third round proper losers(32)£25,000 
Fourth round proper winners (16) £120,000
Fifth round proper winners(8)£225,000
Quarter-final winners(4)£450,000
Semi-final winners(2)£1,000,000
Semi-final losers(2)£500,000
Final runners-up(1)£1,000,000
Final winners(1)£2,000,000

Amounts are per club in each round. Numbers in brackets represent the number of clubs receiving the respective payment per round.

The Isuzu FA Trophy
Season 2025-26
Payments made from The FA’s prize fund

Preliminary round: Winners receive £1500, losers receive £400
First round qualifying: Winners receive £1500, losers receive £400
Second round qualifying: Winners receive £2250  losers receive £575
Third round qualifying: Winners receive £2450, losers receive £625
First round: Winners receive £3000, losers receive £775
Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000
Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250
Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500
Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750
Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000
Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000
Final runners-up: £30,000
Final winners: £60,000

Amounts are per winning club in each round.

The Isuzu FA Vase
Season 2025-26
Prize fund payments

Round Winning clubLosing club
First round qualifying £550£160
Second round qualifying £725£225
First round £825£250
Second round £900£275
Third round £1,125£350
Fourth round £1,875£600
Fifth round £2,250£725
Sixth round £4,125£1,350
Semi-Final £5,500£1,725
Final £30,000£15,000

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in FA Cup

  • Top Top

    The Greatest FA Cup Runs by Non-League Sides

    The FA Cup has delivered dozens of giant-killings since the inaugural tournament kicked off in November 1871.

  •

    It’s a perfect weekend for new dad Jas Singh

    If keeping out Tottenham’s star-studded forward line for 90 minutes in one of the most incredible FA Cup ties of the modern era wasn’t impressive enough, goalkeeper Jas Singh celebrated the proudest 48 hours of his life after becoming a father for the first time.

  •

    Andy Peaks’ reward for being bold

    Andy Peaks insists beating Step 4 Boldmere St Michaels in the Birmingham Senior Cup in midweek was every bit as important as the club’s magical FA Cup experience.

  •

    Gregor Robertson: A farewell to the fairytale

    Non-League representation in the FA Cup is over for another year, and it’s hard to shake the feeling that there will be fewer of the stories that make the competition special now that replays are a thing of the past.