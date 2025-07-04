FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase early round draws revealed

NON-LEAGUE clubs are back on the road to Wembley with the draws for the early rounds of the FA Cup, Isuzu FA Trophy and Isuzu FA Vase revealed.
The 2025-26 FA Cup gets underway on August 2 with the extra preliminary round before the preliminary round on August 16. The Isuzu FA Trophy and Vase both kick off on August 23.
The FA Cup
FA Cup extra preliminary round draw
Isuzu FA Trophy
Isuzu FA Trophy preliminary round draw
Isuzu FA Trophy first round qualifying draw
Isuzu FA Vase
Isuzu FA Vase first round qualifying draw
Isuzu FA Vase second round qualifying draw
Prize Funds
The Emirates FA Cup
Season 2025-26
Payments made from The FA’s prize fund
|Extra preliminary round winners
|(223)
|£1,125
|Extra preliminary round losers
|(223)
|£375
|Preliminary round winners
|(136)
|£1,444
|Preliminary round losers
|(136)
|£481
|First round qualifying winners
|(112)
|£2,250
|First round qualifying losers
|(112)
|£750
|Second round qualifying winners
|(80)
|£3,375
|Second round qualifying losers
|(80)
|£1,125
|Third round qualifying winners
|(40)
|£5,625
|Third round qualifying losers
|(40)
|£1,875
|Fourth round qualifying winners
|(32)
|£9,375
|Fourth round qualifying losers
|(32)
|£3,125
|First round proper winners
|(40)
|£45,000
|First round proper losers
|(40)
|£15,000
|Second round proper winners
|(20)
|£75,000
|Second round proper losers
|(20)
|£20,000
|Third round proper winners
|(32)
|£115,000
|Third round proper losers
|(32)
|£25,000
|Fourth round proper winners
|(16)
|£120,000
|Fifth round proper winners
|(8)
|£225,000
|Quarter-final winners
|(4)
|£450,000
|Semi-final winners
|(2)
|£1,000,000
|Semi-final losers
|(2)
|£500,000
|Final runners-up
|(1)
|£1,000,000
|Final winners
|(1)
|£2,000,000
Amounts are per club in each round. Numbers in brackets represent the number of clubs receiving the respective payment per round.
The Isuzu FA Trophy
Season 2025-26
Payments made from The FA’s prize fund
Preliminary round: Winners receive £1500, losers receive £400
First round qualifying: Winners receive £1500, losers receive £400
Second round qualifying: Winners receive £2250 losers receive £575
Third round qualifying: Winners receive £2450, losers receive £625
First round: Winners receive £3000, losers receive £775
Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000
Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250
Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500
Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750
Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000
Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000
Final runners-up: £30,000
Final winners: £60,000
Amounts are per winning club in each round.
The Isuzu FA Vase
Season 2025-26
Prize fund payments
|Round
|Winning club
|Losing club
|First round qualifying
|£550
|£160
|Second round qualifying
|£725
|£225
|First round
|£825
|£250
|Second round
|£900
|£275
|Third round
|£1,125
|£350
|Fourth round
|£1,875
|£600
|Fifth round
|£2,250
|£725
|Sixth round
|£4,125
|£1,350
|Semi-Final
|£5,500
|£1,725
|Final
|£30,000
|£15,000