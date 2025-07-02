Robbie Savage leads Forest Green Rovers’ raid on Macclesfield for trio of signings

Forest Green Rovers have wasted no time under new manager Robbie Savage, making a decisive statement in the transfer market by signing three key players from Macclesfield FC.

Laurent Mendy, Tre Pemberton, and Neil Kengni all join the Rovers as Savage aims to strengthen his squad ahead of the National League season.

The former Leicester City and Birmingham City midfielder left Macclesfield on Tuesday, making the step up from the National League North into the fifth tier of English football.

He guided the club to promotion, with Mendy, Pemberton, and Kengni all playing pivotal roles in a record-breaking Northern Premier League campaign that saw Macc clinch the title with an astonishing 109 points.

SAVAGE SWEEP: Forest Green swoop for Macclesfield trio in a bold start to the Robbie Savage era PICTURE: Alamy

Macc trio follow Savage to Rovers

Now at The New Lawn, the Welshman brings a wealth of talent and experience, along with proven winners, to lead Forest Green’s return to the EFL.

Mendy, a key figure for the Silkmen over four seasons from 2021 to 2025, was ever-present last term.

The 28-year-old Frenchman featured in every league game and played a crucial role in securing 21 clean sheets.

Pemberton joins after two solid seasons with Macclesfield, making 87 appearances and consistently delivering strong performances throughout his time at the club.

Completing the trio, versatile left-sided forward Kengni arrives following an impressive spell in blue.

Named in the Premier Division Team of the Season for 2024/25 alongside Mendy, the 25-year-old has previous experience with Rochdale, Stalybridge, and Marine, and was instrumental in the Silkmen’s recent success.

Macclesfield confirmed via X that all three had left on permanent transfers for ‘significant undisclosed fees’.

