Tyler’s eyeing something very special again

Tyler Harvey wants to achieve “something special” with Truro City after committing his future to the National League newcomers.

Tyler Harvey is continuing his journey at Truro City
PICTURE: Pinnacle

SHARP-SHOOTER Tyler Harvey wants to achieve “something special” with Truro City after committing his future to the National League newcomers.
The 30-year-old has penned a new ‘multi-year’ contract after firing City to National League South title glory last term by plundering 27 goals, claiming the divisional Golden Boot and Player of the Year accolades.
Harvey came through the ranks at home-town club Plymouth Argyle, making 50 EFL appearances, and also had a stint at then-Nat...

